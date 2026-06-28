'On a Sunday morning' — Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, killing 1, injuring 14

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least 14 people, including two children, were injured, and one person was killed in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding oblast on June 28, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Among the injured are a 16-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, who is in serious condition.

"On a Sunday morning, the Russians struck the regional center. We have information about damage and a fire," Fedorov said.

Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial city in southeastern Ukraine, has become a front-line city during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the battlefield, it is a frequent target of Russian attacks. Its proximity allows Moscow to strike it with a wide range of weapons.

Fedorov reported the threat of guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:05 a.m. local time. Seventeen minutes later, he warned of incoming high-speed missiles targeting the oblast and the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Photos and videos published by the governor showed heavily damaged residential buildings as emergency crews evacuated residents and rescued pets from the rubble. The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear, as the attack was still ongoing.

The drone threat persisted until the air raid alert was lifted at 12:58 p.m.

Later, Russian forces launched another guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Shevchenkove in Zaporizhzhia district, injuring two women, aged 94 and 68, and a 68-year-old man, Fedorov said.

As of the latest update at 2:35 p.m., Zaporizhzhia Oblast remained under the threat of Russian attack drones, while authorities continued to assess the aftermath of the day's strikes.

As of 2022, Zaporizhzhia was home to around 710,000 people. While the city remains under Ukrainian control, roughly 70% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is occupied by Russian forces.

The morning strikes followed Russia's overnight missile and drone attack across Ukraine, which injured 36 people across the country.