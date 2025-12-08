Russian mass drone attack leaves Sumy without power

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Sumy has been left without power following Russian attacks on the northeastern city late on Dec. 8.

Over a dozen drones hit sites across the city within the span of half an hour, Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said in a Telegram post.

"There is no electricity supply in Sumy, part of the (city's) critical infrastructure is operating on backup power sources," he added.

Water supply in the city and healthcare facilities are currently running on backup power, Sumy Military Administration head Serhii Kryvosheienko reported.

Russia regularly strikes critical infrastructure across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war despite U.S. efforts to broker an end to hostilities.

A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia struck the Pechenihy water reservoir dam in Kharkiv Oblast on Dec. 7, forcing a traffic closure on the site's roadway, Pechenihy Mayor Oleksandr Husarov reported.

On Dec. 7, local authorities reported that at least two people were killed, and 19 others were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine.

Overnight on Dec. 6, a Russian mass missile and drone attack hammered Ukraine's energy infrastructure, hitting substations, generation facilities, and disconnecting one of the power lines that supplies the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.