War

At least 3 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova
Aftermath of a Russian overnight attack on Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 13, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

At least three people were killed and 35 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 13.

Russian missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts disrupted electricity supplies, authorities reported. As of the morning of Dec. 13, residents in Odesa, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv oblasts were experiencing power outages following the attacks, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, while a separate strike in Kostiantynivka left two people dead and one injured. Six others were injured in the city of Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces struck nine settlements, injuring nine people. Six suffered injuries in the village of Pavlivka, while three others were injured in the town of Merefa, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 34 settlements, injuring seven people over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured as a result of Russian attacks, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

In Odesa Oblast, four people suffered injuries following Russian strikes, Ukraine's Emergency Service said. Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper described the overnight attack as "one of the largest" since the war began.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two men, aged 43 and 67, in the Nikopol district, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said.

In Sumy Oblast, a 76-year-old woman suffered injuries in a Russian strike against the Seredyna-Buda community, the local military administration said.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Saturday, December 13
Saturday, December 13
