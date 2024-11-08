Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kharkiv in the early hours of Nov. 8, hitting a residential building and injuring at least 25 people.

A KAB guided aerial bomb hit a 12-story apartment building in the city's Saltivskyi district, causing a fire and destroying multiple floors, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

At least 25 people were injured, and more may be trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.

Five of the wounded were hospitalized, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, the attack was launched from the Russian-occupied area of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. The strike on the high-rise also damaged adjacent buildings.

A separate attack in the city center damaged administrative buildings, Syniehubov said. Nearby apartments and shops were also damaged, but no casualties have been reported.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Recently, aerial strikes have been intensifying.

Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods in the city with missiles and glide bombs.

A Russian attack on Oct. 28 damaged the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building), a historic landmark that has been under enhanced UNESCO protection since 2022.

On Nov. 3, Russia attacked another residential neighborhood in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring at least 15 people.