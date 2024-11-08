Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv, Russian attack, guided bomb
Edit post

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25

by Abbey Fenbert November 8, 2024 4:54 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A view of Kharkiv during a blackout on March 25, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kharkiv in the early hours of Nov. 8, hitting a residential building and injuring at least 25 people.

A KAB guided aerial bomb hit a 12-story apartment building in the city's Saltivskyi district, causing a fire and destroying multiple floors, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

At least 25 people were injured, and more may be trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.

Five of the wounded were hospitalized, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, the attack was launched from the Russian-occupied area of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. The strike on the high-rise also damaged adjacent buildings.

A separate attack in the city center damaged administrative buildings, Syniehubov said.  Nearby apartments and shops were also damaged, but no casualties have been reported.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Recently, aerial strikes have been intensifying.

Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods in the city with missiles and glide bombs.

A Russian attack on Oct. 28 damaged the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building), a historic landmark that has been under enhanced UNESCO protection since 2022.

On Nov. 3, Russia attacked another residential neighborhood in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring at least 15 people.

Ukraine war latest: Russian mass airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 4, injures over 30
Key developments on Nov. 7: * Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 4, injures 33, damages hospital * Ukraine may have targeted Iranian weapon supply routes in Dagestan strike, media suggests * South Korea “not ruling out” supplying arms to Ukraine, president says * Russian drone attack on Kyiv…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:54 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.