Russia attacks supermarket in Kharkiv, injures 14.

Russia attacked a residential neighborhood in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on the evening of Nov. 3, injuring at least 14 people, local authorities reported.

The attack damaged a supermarket, multistory apartment buildings, commercial facilities, and cars. At least 14 people were wounded, including four police officers, Kharkiv regional police reported.

Power lines in the area were also affected, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Rescue operations are ongoing at the attack site.

The strike on the supermarket is the latest in a series of devastating attacks against densely-populated residential areas of Kharkiv in recent days.

Russia on Nov. 1 targeted a Kharkiv police station with two S-400 missiles, killing a police officer and injuring 46 people. The previous night, an attack on an apartment building killed three people, including two children, and injured 35.

A Russian bombing on Oct. 28 damaged the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building), a historic landmark that has been under enhanced UNESCO protection since 2022. An overnight attack just hours later killed four people and destroyed several homes.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks for over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. The recent escalation is part of a pattern of intensifying aerial strikes as the city gears up for winter.