Top Defense Ministry advisor injured in allegedly targeted Russian drone strike

Military communications expert and Defense Ministry advisor Serhii Beskrestnov was injured in what he said was a targeted Russian drone strike on his home outside Kyiv overnight on April 20.

Four jet-powered Shahed-type drones targeted Beskrestnov's home in Kyiv Oblast, he wrote on Facebook the following morning, posting a defiant selfie from hospital. He did not disclose the severity of his injuries.

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast authorities reported that a 51-year-old man, the same age as Beskretnov, had been injured in a drone attack and was in stable condition.

Better known by his callsign "Flash," Beskrestnov is the owner of the popular Telegram channel "Serhii Flash: Everything About Technology," where he writes about important new developments in drones, communications, electronic warfare, and other technologies used by both sides on the battlefield.



In January 2026, Beskrestnov was appointed as an advisor to Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, specializing in technology issues.

If Beskrestnov's claims are correct, the attack would be a rare case of an almost successful Russian assassination attempt on a senior Ukrainian official.

Ukraine's security services, in contrast, have carried out several successful assassination operations inside Russia, including that of General and chemical weapons specialist Igor Kirillov, who was killed by an exploding scooter in late 2024.

"I was hurt, but the main thing is that I am miraculously alive," Beskrestnov wrote. "I was mentally prepared for this development of events, and it will not stop me."