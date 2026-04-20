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Top Defense Ministry advisor injured in allegedly targeted Russian drone strike

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by Francis Farrell
Top Defense Ministry advisor injured in allegedly targeted Russian drone strike
Serhii Beskretnov, an advisor to Ukrainian Defense Minster Mykhailo Fedorov, pictured in a selfie from hospital, posted after he survived a Russian drone strike on his home outside Kyiv on April 20, 2026. (Serhii Beskretnov / Facebook)

Military communications expert and Defense Ministry advisor Serhii Beskrestnov was injured in what he said was a targeted Russian drone strike on his home outside Kyiv overnight on April 20.

Four jet-powered Shahed-type drones targeted Beskrestnov's home in Kyiv Oblast, he wrote on Facebook the following morning, posting a defiant selfie from hospital. He did not disclose the severity of his injuries.

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast authorities reported that a 51-year-old man, the same age as Beskretnov, had been injured in a drone attack and was in stable condition.

Better known by his callsign "Flash," Beskrestnov is the owner of the popular Telegram channel "Serhii Flash: Everything About Technology," where he writes about important new developments in drones, communications, electronic warfare, and other technologies used by both sides on the battlefield.

In January 2026, Beskrestnov was appointed as an advisor to Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, specializing in technology issues.

If Beskrestnov's claims are correct, the attack would be a rare case of an almost successful Russian assassination attempt on a senior Ukrainian official.

Ukraine's security services, in contrast, have carried out several successful assassination operations inside Russia, including that of General and chemical weapons specialist Igor Kirillov, who was killed by an exploding scooter in late 2024.

"I was hurt, but the main thing is that I am miraculously alive," Beskrestnov wrote. "I was mentally prepared for this development of events, and it will not stop me."

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The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
UkraineRussiaShahed dronesDefense MinistryMykhailo Fedorov
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Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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