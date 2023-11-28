Russian air strike on Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian air strike on Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 28 injured four female employees of a local workshop, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian forces reportedly launched the attack at 10:50, targeting the enterprise where the women were present at the time.

The victims, aged 35, 43, 52, and 54, were subsequently hospitalized, the prosecutors said.

Several industrial buildings were also reportedly damaged in the attack.

Toretsk lies not far from the front line and is a common target of Russian strikes.