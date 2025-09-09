7 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven civilians were killed and 23 were injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 9.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 84 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones overnight, with air defenses downing 60. Twenty-three drones struck 10 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, six civilians were killed and 10 were injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed one person and injured another, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov, who reported 474 strikes on 13 settlements.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people and damaged three houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, six people — including two rescue workers and two police officers — were wounded, local authorities reported.

Kharkiv Oblast also came under attack, leaving a 60-year-old woman injured as nine settlements were targeted, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Moscow has intensified large-scale drone and missile assaults against civilian infrastructure as peace efforts enter their eighth month without results.

Ukraine continues to call for an unconditional ceasefire, which Russia rejects.