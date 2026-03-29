Russian glide bomb attack on Kramatorsk kills 3, including 13-year-old boy, governor says

At least three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed and seven others were wounded by a Russian glide bomb attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 29.

The attack happened at noon, and the injured victims' ages range from 20 to 80, according to Filashkin.

Local authorities are determining the final number of civilian victims and the extent of the damage, said the governor, with numerous multi-story buildings reported damaged.

"Once again, the Russians are deliberately targeting a peaceful city and killing children," Filashkin said in his Telegram post, condemning the "deliberate terror against our people."

"They will certainly be held accountable for every life destroyed and every home razed."

"The governor said that the emergency services are working at the attack site."

The regional Prosecutor's Office opened a pre-trial investigation to initiate criminal proceedings for a war crime, law enforcement said.

Located less than 20 kilometers from the nearest Russian positions in eastern Donetsk Oblast, where the fiercest fighting rages, Kramatorsk has endured intensified Russian glide bomb and drone attacks over the past weeks.

The city, once home to about 200,000 people before the full-scale war, has become the de facto regional capital after Russia occupied Donetsk in 2014.

Heavily fortified and home to a key intersection of railway and highways, Kramatorsk remains a strategic logistical hub at the center of Russia's aims to overrun the rest of Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky estimated last summer that it would take Russia four years to fully capture the Donbas.