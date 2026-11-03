Zelensky to visit Berlin on Nov. 3, German chancellor says

President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit Berlin later today, on Nov. 3, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz announced Zelensky's anticipated visit in a speech at the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the German news channel ZDFheute reported.

The Berlin Security Conference also begins on Nov. 3, but Kyiv has not yet commented publicly on the reasons for Zelensky's visit.

The trip will come days before another round of peace negotiations between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Nov. 3 that new rounds of trilateral peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. will be held on Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi.