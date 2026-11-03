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Zelensky to visit Berlin on Nov. 3, German chancellor says

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by Yevgeniya Doluda
Zelensky to visit Berlin on Nov. 3, German chancellor says
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a joint press conference with President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Oct. 31, 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit Berlin later today, on Nov. 3, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz announced Zelensky's anticipated visit in a speech at the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the German news channel ZDFheute reported.

The Berlin Security Conference also begins on Nov. 3, but Kyiv has not yet commented publicly on the reasons for Zelensky's visit.

The trip will come days before another round of peace negotiations between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Nov. 3 that new rounds of trilateral peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. will be held on Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi.

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Yevgeniya Doluda

Yevgeniya Doluda is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism, politics, and history from City St. George’s University of London. Yevgeniya previously worked and volunteered with non-profit organizations in Europe and had her work published in RTL. In addition to Ukrainian, she also speaks Spanish and French.

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