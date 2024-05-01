Russia to increase arms production, speed up weapons deliveries, Shoigu says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered for an increase in weapons production, with the goal of delivering weaponry to Ukraine's easter front quicker, Russia's Defense Ministry shared on May 1.

"To maintain the required pace of the offensive ... it is necessary to increase the volume and quality of weapons and military equipment supplied to the troops, primarily weapons," Shoigu said in a statement released by Russia's Defense Ministry.

In addition to the newly ordered production, Shoigu, during a meeting with Russia’s top military leaders, directed the repair of units on the front lines in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions to improve their efficiency.

No details were provided regarding Russia's plan to increase production or the timeframe for when Russia may begin to observe faster deliveries to Ukraine's eastern front.

Russia's plan to increase arms production comes amid an anticipated Russian offensive campaign, which Kyiv expects will begin at end of May or the beginning of June.

Ukrainian officials have warned that the country faces a "difficult" but "not catastrophic" situation on the front in the near future, amid delays in delivering U.S. aid.

After months long delays, the U.S. finally signed off to a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, with weapons expected to flow into Ukraine over the upcoming weeks and months. Some potential items of military aid will also need to be purchased or even manufactured, which will take even longer.

Ukraine has struggled to maintain its positioning along the country's eastern front amid significant ammunition and air defense shortages. In recent months, Russian has been intensifying assaults near the Russian-occupied cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in attempts to advance in this front-line sector.

Chasiv Yar, which lies 10 kilometers west of Bakhmut, remains one of Russia's main targets - with Russia allegedly setting a goal to capture the town by Russia's Victory Day on May 9.

Meanwhile, 50 kilometers south of Bakhmut, near Avdiivka, Ukrainian troops have continued to make marginal retreats. On April 28, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukraine's Armed Forces retreated west from the villages of Berdychi, Semenivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.