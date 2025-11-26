0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
War

Russia tightens grip on occupied Ukraine with illegal mobilization and child militarization, experts warn

3 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Russia tightens grip on occupied Ukraine with illegal mobilization and child militarization, experts warn
A boy wearing a Soviet-era uniform standing in front of an APC during rehearsal of Victory Day parade in Donetsk on May 5, 2016. (Oleksii Filipov / AFP / Getty Images)

While leaked reports of a U.S.-proposed peace plan have sparked international debates about the future of Ukraine`s occupied territories and the people who live there, Russia is forging ahead, entrenching its control on the ground by expanding illegal mobilization.

On the ground, that translates into forcing civilians and prisoners of war (POWs) to join its military and systematically preparing children for future service, experts said at a Nov. 25 roundtable in Kyiv organized by The Reckoning Project, a global war crimes documentation initiative.

Researchers with the initiative described how  Moscow has built a full-scale system of militarization in occupied areas — from indoctrination in schools and youth camps to the coercion of men and Ukrainian POWs into combat. The researchers argue that these practices may constitute war crimes and could form the basis for international criminal charges against both individuals and the Russian state.

"Since 2015, Russia has been systematically preparing Ukrainian society under occupation for participation in hostilities. This includes children as young as preschool age," said Roman Avramenko, executive director of The Reckoning Project.

Children and youth militarization

More than 500 schools in the the occupied territories have been fully integrated into the Russian educational system, with mandatory propaganda classes such as "Razgovory o vazhnom" (Important сonversations) coordinated with the FSB.

About 50,000 children have passed through the "Smena" program in 119 Russian universities, some of which collaborate with foreign institutions, Avramenko said.

Experts described the scale of youth militarization through military-style camps and cadet programs. An estimated 150,000 children attend so-called "health retreats" each year that include ideological reeducation and basic military training. Groups such as the "Yunarmiya" youth movement and cadet corps are designed to form a cadre reserve for future Russian armed forces.

The Kyiv Independent published an investigation in October revealing that senior Russian officers run military training centers for Ukrainian children from occupied territories, including the "Warrior" center created in 2022 at Vladimir Putin’s instruction.

Coercion of civilians and POWs

Forced conscription of adults continues alongside youth militarization. Over 45,000 men were drafted in Crimea before the full-scale invasion, while since 2022, residents of occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts have faced mass mobilization, often being forced into the ranks without medical examinations, training, or proper equipment. Casualties in their units have reached 60–80%, according to Avramenko.

Russia's coercive tactics extend to prisoners and Ukrainian POWs — 16% of prisoners of war held in Ukrainian camps are Ukrainian citizens, and 6% of them are from Crimea, said Dmytro Usov, secretary of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs.

Moreover, Russia has already forced at least 63 Ukrainian POWs to serve in its military, with confirmed cases of these soldiers participating in combat.

"We already have a Ukrainian serviceman who was captured by Russia, forced to fight for them, and then ended up captured by Ukraine," Usov said.

Apart from Ukrainians, Russia is also recruiting large numbers of foreigners to fight against Ukraine. As of October 2025, Russia has mobilized 18,092 foreigners from 128 countries, Usov said.

The figure jumped from none in 2022 to approximately 7,000 in nine months of 2025.

"Twenty-one European countries have smaller armies than the number of foreign nationals Russia has contracted to fight against Ukraine," he said.

"This poses a major challenge for Europe: these individuals will eventually return home with modern combat experience."

Investigation: After occupying their land, Russia trains Ukrainian children for a lifetime of war
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlesia Bida

UkraineRussiaMobilizationRussian-occupied Ukraine
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, November 26
Video
How $100 million nuclear scandal derailed Zelensky.

Ukraine is facing its biggest wartime corruption scandal. The Kyiv Independent’s Dominic Culverwell explains how Energoatom — Ukraine's nuclear energy operator — became a breeding ground for corruption during the war, how a $100 million kickback scheme in the nuclear energy sector reached the highest levels of power, and what this crisis means for President Volodymyr Zelensky and the country.

Trump walks back Ukraine deadline, says 28-point peace plan was 'just a map.'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 25 that there is no specific deadline for Ukraine to accept the initially drafted 28-point proposal, easing previous statements that implied he hoped for a Thanksgiving agreement. "The deadline for me is when it’s over," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Tuesday, November 25
Show More

Editors' Picks