Russia threatens action against Finland, Baltics if Ukrainian drones strike via their airspace

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu warned Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania on April 16 that Moscow reserves what he described as the "right to self-defense" if Ukrainian drones strike Russia via their airspace.

The remarks follow a separate warning from Moscow a day earlier that European support for Ukraine's drone capabilities could bring "unpredictable consequences," accusing several countries of becoming part of Kyiv's "strategic rear."

Shoigu, who served as Russia's defense minister when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, referred to incidents in which drones crashed in Finland and Baltic countries during Ukrainian strikes on Ust-Luga, a major Russian deep-water port in the Gulf of Finland.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha previously said Kyiv had intelligence suggesting Russia deliberately redirected drones toward Baltic states and Finland to inflame tensions.

Shoigu alleged, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia had increasingly been launched through Baltic states via Finland.

"This could occur in two scenarios: either Western air defense systems are extremely ineffective… or the states in question are deliberately allowing their airspace to be used, meaning they are actively complicit in the aggression against Russia," he said.

"In the latter case, under international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter regarding the inherent right of states to self-defense in the event of an armed attack comes into effect."

The Baltic states have rejected similar accusations coming from Russian propaganda outlets, calling Moscow's claims false and denying that Ukraine used their airspace for attacks.

Russia has repeatedly issued threats toward European countries since the start of the full-scale war.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other top European officials earlier warned that Moscow could be ready for a potential military confrontation with Europe by 2027.