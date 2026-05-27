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NATO strengthens eastern flank with new command structure

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
NATO strengthens eastern flank with new command structure
A NATO flag flies in Berlin, Germany, on July 9, 2025. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NATO is planning to strengthen defenses in the Baltics by implementing a new command structure that would allow for the rapid deployment of German and Dutch troops to Latvia and Estonia in the event of a conflict with Russia, Reuters reported May 26.

Currently, NATO operations across the Baltic states and northern Poland are overseen by a single multinational headquarters based in Szczecin, Poland. Under the planned changes, the German-Netherlands Corps, based in Muenster, Germany, will be assigned to the defense of Latvia and Estonia, military sources told Reuters.

The change would split responsibilities in the region, with the German-Netherlands Corps taking command of the Latvian and Estonian sector. Military officials said assigning a second corps would improve NATO's ability to rapidly reinforce the region.

Adding another corps would allow NATO to bring in "mass at speed," one military official told Reuters, pointing to the Baltics' geographic vulnerability and proximity to Russia.

Germany and the Netherlands, together with partner countries, will now work to build up the assigned forces, the sources said. An army corps typically consists of 40,000 to 60,000 troops when fully operational.

It was not immediately clear when the decision would take effect or how many troops would ultimately fall under the new command structure in the event of a conflict.

The planned restructuring underscores the strategic importance of the Baltics, particularly amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and heightened tensions across the region.

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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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