Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs, injuring 13, including children

Russia attacked the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region with guided aerial bombs on March 11, injuring at least 13 people, including two children, local authorities reported.

The bomb strikes targeted Zaporizhzhia and the village of Rozumivka, damaging apartment buildings, homes, and critical infrastructure facilities, the regional Prosecutor's Office said. Cars were also damaged in the attacks.

Thirteen people were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Among the victims are two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

The local Prosecutor's Office has launched a war crimes investigation in response to the attacks.

The southern city of Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is regular target of Russian attacks. Strikes intensified throughout the winter, with Russia's assault on energy infrastructure inflicting multiple region-wide blackouts.

Russian forces have also been attempting a southern offensive in the area, though Kyiv reports that Ukrainian troops have repelled the effort.



