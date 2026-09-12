Russia strikes multi-story apartment building in Odesa, injuring at least 12

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A multi-story residential building in Odesa was hit and damaged by a Russian drone during an overnight attack on Sept. 12, local authorities announced.

At least 12 people were injured in the attack, the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported. Odesa's emergency response teams were deployed to assist the affected people at the scene. All of the injured victims have been hospitalized.

Footage from residents show a tall apartment building with multiple floors damaged and on fire, and debris strewn on the street below.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned that Shahed drones were still active in the region following the strike.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Shortly before the strike on Odesa, another attack killed two in Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 12.

Despite a brief respite from attacks while American envoys visited Kyiv for talks on ending the war in the first week of September, Russia has continued to batter cities across Ukraine as Kyiv struggles with a critical shortage of air defense systems.

On Sept. 11, at least nine people were killed, and 145 others were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine as Moscow expanded strikes on gas stations to Kyiv.

Five people have were killed and at least 67 were injured after a Russian strike on a shopping center in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, authorities said on Sept. 10.

To protect against the strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on foreign allies to help bolster Ukraine's air defenses.

During a trip to Canada, Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a declaration establishing a 100-year partnership on Sept. 10, and agreed to deepen cooperation in defense, energy, technology, trade, and reconstruction.