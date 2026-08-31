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Russia attacks Kyiv for another night as explosions, fires hit Ukraine's capital

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russia attacks Kyiv for another night as explosions, fires hit Ukraine's capital
Illustrative purposes: Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty on March 1, 2024 in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia continued its attacks on Kyiv for another night as air defenses in Ukraine's capital shot down Russian drones late into Aug. 31, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

Earlier on Aug. 31, Kyiv faced its fifth day in a row of nonstop Russian jet-powered drone attacks, while Russian strikes in other regions killed at least seven people and injured another 45 over the past day, authorities said.

As nightfall began, Ukraine's air defenses were engaged in Kyiv's city center once again, and several Russian drones were downed over the city, reporters said.

Fires were recorded throughout the city as Russia's attack on Kyiv continued, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said at 9:30 p.m. local time.

A blaze broke out in the city's Darnytskyi district as a result of a downed drone, in the Solomyanskyi district a wooded area caught fire, and in the Holosiivskyi district drone debris was found at two different locations.

A "very loud" explosion then rocked Kyiv's city center at around 10:17 p.m., Kyiv Independent Deputy Chief Editor Toma Istomina said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration cleared the air raid alert later at 10:27 p.m. local time after it began hours earlier at 7:46 p.m.

In recent days, Kyiv has recorded a record number of air raid alerts as Russia shifts its strategy to launching jet-powered drones in near-hourly attacks rather than its usual massive overnight barrages of ballistic and cruise missiles preceded by waves of drones.

On Aug. 28, the capital recorded 13 alerts, the highest number since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine.

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Kyiv endures 5th day of near-constant air raid alerts as Russian jet-powered drones continue to swarm city
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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Russia attacks Kyiv for another night as explosions, fires hit Ukraine's capital