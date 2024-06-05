Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Russia still hasn't restored ferry crossing in Crimea after Ukraine's recent strike, military says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2024 9:38 PM 2 min read
A view of the Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea after Ukraine's strikes. (Ukraine's General Staff)
Russia has not resumed operations at the Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea after Ukraine's attack in late May, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, told Suspilne on June 5.

The Ukrainian military reportedly struck the ferry crossing in occupied Kerch with U.S.-provided long-range ATACMS missiles overnight on May 30. Two Russian ferries were “significantly damaged,” according to Ukraine's General Staff.

"As of now, there is no information that they (Russia) have resumed operations. And it is unlikely to happen. Of course, they can bring some ferries from somewhere else. They have inland water connections to the Caspian Sea, and even to the Baltic Fleet. But it is not a fact," Pletenchuk said.

Moscow "actively used" the ferry crossing to supply Russian troops in the occupied peninsula and defended it with Russian Pantsir, Tor, and Triumph air defense systems, the Ukrainian military said.

According to Pletenchuk, Russia still has large landing ships in service, but likely fears to use them.

Ukrainian Magura 5V naval drones also hit four Russian patrol boats of the KS-701 Tunets (Tuna) model in Crimea on May 30, Ukraine's military intelligence said. Two of them were reportedly destroyed and two others damaged.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's Black Sea fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, sinking the flagship cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and launching a devastating missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in occupied Crimea that reportedly killed more than 30 officers.

Kyiv also claimed responsibility for attacks that inflicted serious damage on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 and July 2023.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
