CNN: Ukraine takes credit for striking Crimean Bridge with sea drone in July

by Abbey Fenbert August 16, 2023 7:14 AM 2 min read
The Crimean Bridge on July 17, 2023, after it was hit by a Ukrainian drone strike. (Photo by Crimea24TV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the July 17 attack on the Crimean Bridge and said they used an experimental sea drone in the operation, CNN reported on Aug. 15.

The SBU released footage to CNN showing the moment of the attack, carried out with a sea surface drone nicknamed "Sea Baby."

“Sea surface drones are a unique invention of the Security Service of Ukraine,” Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SBU, told CNN. “None of the private companies are involved. Using these drones we have recently conducted a successful hit of the Crimean Bridge."

On July 17, Russian authorities reported explosions on the Crimean Bridge and blamed Ukraine for the attack. The bridge, also called the Kerch Bridge, is the only link between Russian-occupied Crimea and mainland Russia.

The bridge is also a key route for Russian military logistics, which the July strike disrupted.

This is the first time the SBU has claimed direct responsibility for the attack. Maliuk said that the strike on the Crimean Bridge was a joint operation with Ukraine's Navy.

“We are working on a number of new interesting operations, including in the Black Sea waters. I promise you, it’ll be exciting, especially for our enemies,” said Maliuk.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
