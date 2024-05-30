Skip to content
Russia claims attack on Crimea damages ferries near Kerch Bridge

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2024 8:49 AM 2 min read
For illustrative purposes only: A ferry carrying vehicles travels on the shores of Port Kavkaz, across the Kerch Strait, Krasnodar, Russia on July 25, 2023. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An overnight attack on the port city of Kerch in Crimea damaged two transport ferries, Crimea's Russian-installed transportation chief Nikolai Lukashenko claimed on May 30.

Kerch is located on the eastern tip of Crimea, across the water from Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Russia illegally constructed the Kerch Bridge to connect the peninsula with Russia after it occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014.

Local Telegram channels reported that Kerch residents heard as many as 20 explosions.

A car ferry and a railway ferry were damaged by downed missile debris "while repelling an enemy attack on transport infrastructure," Lukashenko claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense downed eight long-range ATACMS  (Army Tactical Missile System), which the U.S. has supplied to Ukraine, and eight drones. There were no reports of casualties.

Russian proxy authorities claimed at 7:30 a.m. local time that "vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily blocked."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Russia uses the bridge and ferries across the Kerch Strait to transport military supplies for Russian occupying forces in Crimea and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for attacks that inflicted serious damage on the bridge in October 2022 and July 2023.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
