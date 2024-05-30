Skip to content
Ukraine hit a total of 4 Russian patrol boats in occupied Crimea overnight, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2024 6:38 PM 2 min read
Russian patrol boats of the KS-701 Tunets model. (Picasa/fleetphoto.ru)
Ukrainian Magura 5V naval drones damaged two more Russian patrol boats in occupied Crimea, bringing the total number of vessels struck in the overnight attack on May 30 to four, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said.

Earlier on May 30, the agency first reported that two patrol boats of the KS-701 Tunets (Tuna) model were destroyed in the attack.

"The occupiers used these vessels for logistics and patrolling the waters near the occupied peninsula," HUR said.

The agency said that its Group 13 unit attacked a boat depot with naval drones in Vuzka Bay, which lies at the Chornomorske town on Crimea's western coast.

In order to thwart the attack, Russian forces scrambled their aircraft 32 times, including Su-27/30/35 and MiG-29 jets, Be-12 and An-26 aircraft, and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters, the statement read.

Russian troops also reportedly responded with chaotic fire from small arms and 30 mm cannons.

Earlier the same day, Russian authorities claimed that a Ukrainian missile attack damaged two transport ferries in the port city of Kerch in eastern Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense downed eight long-range U.S.-supplied ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles and eight drones overnight.

Ukraine has carried out a number of successful attacks against Russian targets in Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Magura drones destroyed the Russian Sergey Kotov patrol ship on March 5, and the Ropucha-class landing ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk by drones on Feb. 14.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
