Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Russia's illegal Crimean bridge still unable to function normally

by Asami Terajima September 10, 2023 12:15 PM 1 min read
This picture taken on October 14, 2022 shows damaged parts of the Kerch Bridge that links occupied Crimea to Russia, which was hit by a blast on Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's illegally-built Crimean bridge, which connects occupied Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar Krai, is still unable to function normally after a July explosion damaged the bridge, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command's spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk reported on Sept. 10.

Speaking on television, Humeniuk predicted that Russian forces won't be able to restore the bridge because "the damage is quite significant and threats are inevitable."

The bridge, a key route for Russian military logistics, has been reported to be working in a limited mode since, according to Russian authorities, a heavy explosion of a section of the bridge for road traffic.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the July 17 attack on the bridge and said they used an experimental sea drone in the operation, CNN reported on Aug. 15.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on the day of the attack that the bridge may not be fully repaired until November.  

Ukraine previously damaged the bridge in October 2022 and claimed responsibility in July 2023.

Russia holds sham ‘elections’ in occupied Ukrainian territory
Voting is underway in sham “regional elections” in occupied Ukrainian territories as Russia seeks to consolidate its control over these regions. The illegal so-called elections in the occupied territories come nearly a year after Russia held sham annexation referendums in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luh…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.