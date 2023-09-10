Military: Russia's illegal Crimean bridge still unable to function normally

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's illegally-built Crimean bridge, which connects occupied Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar Krai, is still unable to function normally after a July explosion damaged the bridge, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command's spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk reported on Sept. 10.

Speaking on television, Humeniuk predicted that Russian forces won't be able to restore the bridge because "the damage is quite significant and threats are inevitable."

The bridge, a key route for Russian military logistics, has been reported to be working in a limited mode since, according to Russian authorities, a heavy explosion of a section of the bridge for road traffic.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for the July 17 attack on the bridge and said they used an experimental sea drone in the operation, CNN reported on Aug. 15.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on the day of the attack that the bridge may not be fully repaired until November.

Ukraine previously damaged the bridge in October 2022 and claimed responsibility in July 2023.