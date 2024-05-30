Skip to content
Ukraine hits Russian ferry crossing with ATACMS in Crimea, General Staff says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2024 8:34 PM 2 min read
A view of the Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea after Ukraine's strikes. (Ukraine's General Staff)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The Ukrainian military struck the Russian Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea overnight on May 30, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The ferry crossing was hit with U.S.-provided long-range ATACMS missiles, according to the General Staff.

Moscow "actively used" the ferry crossing to supply Russian troops in the occupied peninsula and defended it with Russian Pantsir, Tor, and Triumph air defense systems, the military said.

Two ferries were “significantly damaged,” the General Staff said, sharing the photos showing traces of damage. One of the ferries was stranded and reportedly "blocked the functioning of the entire Kerch crossing."

A view of the Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea after Ukraine's strikes. (Ukraine's General Staff)


"Thanks to the successful combat work of Ukrainian missile launchers, the occupiers' military logistics on the peninsula have been significantly undermined," the General Staff's statement read.

Ukrainian Magura 5V naval drones also hit four Russian patrol boats of the KS-701 Tunets (Tuna) model in Crimea overnight, Ukraine's military intelligence said. Two of them were reportedly destroyed and two others damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense downed eight long-range ATACMS  (Army Tactical Missile System), which the U.S. has supplied to Ukraine, and eight drones. There were no reports of casualties.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Russia uses the bridge and ferries across the Kerch Strait to transport military supplies for Russian occupying forces in Crimea and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for attacks that inflicted serious damage on the bridge in October 2022 and July 2023.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's Black Sea fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including the sinking of the flagship cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and a devastating missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in occupied Crimea that reportedly killed more than 30 officers.

Media: Russia no longer using Crimean Bridge to supply front lines
The bridge, also called the Kerch Bridge, connects the Russian mainland with the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula, and has long been a crucial supply route for the Russian military in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.