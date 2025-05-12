Become a member
Monday, May 12
Russia decreased but didn't cease attacks during Victory Day truce, Ukraine's Border Guard says

by Anna Fratsyvir
Russia decreased but didn't cease attacks during Victory Day truce, Ukraine's Border Guard says
A Ukrainian soldier is seen along the frontline in the direction of Kreminna, Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region on March 31, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia did not fully halt its attacks on Ukraine during a self-declared Victory Day ceasefire, continuing daily strikes with various weapons, Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, said on air on May 12.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared a "humanitarian truce" from midnight May 8 to midnight May 11. President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the proposal as a "theatrical performance," accusing Putin of manipulating the international community by declaring brief ceasefires that it has no intention of following.

Demchenko said Russian forces continued attacking Ukrainian territory throughout the declared period.

"I can confirm that both now and during the so-called three-day ceasefire, (Russia) never fully stopped striking Ukrainian territory," Demchenko said.

"Perhaps in some areas, the intensity decreased slightly to create an image of compliance with their own announcement. But in reality, (Russia) continued attacks every day, using all available weapons — including aircraft to drop guided bombs on Ukraine."

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Russia uses ceasefire announcements for propaganda purposes while maintaining offensive operations on the ground.

On May 8 alone, the first day of Russia's Victory Day ceasefire, Ukrainian forces faced 117 ground assaults across the front line, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Earlier in April, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday, though Zelensky accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21. Ukraine has also said that Russian forces repeatedly breached a partial truce on attacks against energy facilities brokered by the U.S. on March 25.

Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

