KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,360, 110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,360, 110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine secure a frontline road after detecting a Russian FPV drone in the Donetsk region on May 27, 2026 in Donetsk, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,360, 110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 28.

The number includes 1,160 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,956 tanks, 24,625 armored combat vehicles, 99,906 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,832 artillery systems, 1,806 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,397 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 314,902 drones, 1,492 ground robotic systems, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

read also

Oreshnik missile strike on Bila Tserkva exposes Russia’s costly propaganda exercise
Russian lossesGeneral StaffUkrainian armed forcesRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, May 28
 (Updated:  )
UK spy chief reveals new estimate of Russia's massive losses in Ukraine.

The latest estimates appear to be significantly higher than figures published earlier this month by independent Russian media outlets Mediazona and Meduza that estimated 352,000 Russian men between the ages of 18 and 59 have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Video
Europe must take Russia threat seriously, Estonia’s spy chief says.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Kaupo Rosin, director general of Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, about Russia’s long-term strategy against Ukraine and Europe, the risks facing NATO’s eastern flank, and why Moscow still views the United States as its main adversary.

Show More

Editors' Picks