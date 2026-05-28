Norway opens talks on joining French nuclear deterrence initiative

Norway will begin talks on joining France's nuclear umbrella, French President Emmanuel Macron and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced May 27, as European countries seek to strengthen regional defense cooperation amid growing uncertainty over U.S. security commitments.

The announcement came during a meeting in Paris, where France and Norway signed a mutual defense agreement that includes Norway participating in what France describes as "forward nuclear deterrence" — a framework that would involve European partners more closely in French strategic nuclear planning.

"This agreement establishes a principle of mutual assistance between our two countries," Macron said.

Stoere said Norway's primary security guarantee would remain the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance and the United States, but added that France's nuclear capabilities contribute to the alliance's broader deterrence posture.

"Our deterrence will continue to be provided by NATO. The U.S. has made it clear that its nuclear guarantee to Europe remains unchanged," the Norwegian leader said. "French capabilities are part of NATO's overall deterrence capability."

The initiative reflects broader efforts across Europe to bolster defense capabilities and reduce reliance on the United States as concerns grow over Washington's reliability as a security partner and tensions with Russia remain high.

"In the face of threats to our continent and beyond, Europeans need to be stronger and more sovereign. Our strengthened partnership serves to demonstrate this," Macron wrote on social media after the meeting.

As the European Union's only nuclear-armed state, France has expanded strategic cooperation with several European allies, including Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, and Greece, all of which have joined the French nuclear deterrence initiative.