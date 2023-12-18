Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian court sentences former Wagner member to almost 7 years in prison for shooting at police

by Nate Ostiller December 18, 2023 3:16 PM 2 min read
An advertisement promoting the Wagner mercenary organization in Moscow in April 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian court in the city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced Pavel Nikolin, a convicted criminal and former member of the Wagner mercenary group, to six years and eleven months in prison for shooting at local police, Russian state-run media outlet TASS reported on Dec. 18.

In 2022, Russian authorities allowed the Wagner Group to recruit prisoners in Russian jails. Russia's Defense Ministry has also recruited from Russian jails. According to the contracts they signed, the convicts were to be pardoned in exchange for military service.

Nikolin was previously convicted of robbery and was serving a prison sentence when he was allegedly recruited to join the mercenary group to fight in Ukraine, RFE/RL said previously, citing Russian Telegram channels. He allegedly deserted from his unit, taking a machine gun with him.  

According to TASS, Nikolin shot at police officers in December 2022 in the suburbs of the city of Novoshakhtinsk, near the border with the region of Donetsk Oblast occupied by Russia.

One police officer was wounded. Nikolin fled the scene but was later detained, and told arresting authorities that he was a member of Wagner.

TASS did not specify if Nikolin was understood to have had a motive for the shooting.

The late founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in June 2023 that 32,000 prisoners who fought for the mercenary group had returned to Russia.

Ukraine war latest: Military says Russia committing more reserves in attempt to capture Kupiansk
Key updates on Dec. 16-17: * Military: Russia committing more reserves in attempt to capture Kupiansk * Military Intelligence confirms incursion into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast * Defense minister urges local authorities to contribute to mobilization * Media: Austria backs EU sanctions package aft…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.