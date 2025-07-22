Russia recruits children into drone programs through games, education incentives, media reports

Russian schoolchildren are being funneled into drone development and other military programs under the guise of educational initiatives, according to an investigation by Russian independent outlet the Insider published on July 22.

The reporting reveals how children are recruited through seemingly harmless video games, state-run competitions, and promises of academic and career advancement — all orchestrated by Russia's Defense Ministry and sanctioned at the highest levels of government.

At the core of the campaign is Berloga, a video game launched in 2022 and personally approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The game appeals to high school students by offering up to 10 bonus points on Russia's national exams to top players.

Those who excel in Berloga are invited to join higher-level competitions such as Big Challenges, where students work directly with defense contractors.

Participants told the Insider they were trained to obscure the military purposes of their projects by inventing civilian applications when presenting to judges.

"When we were defending (our project in the final), we were forbidden to say that it was needed for the war," one student told the outlet. "A project must always have a dual purpose, especially when you're a school student."

One 13-year-old reportedly trained Russian soldiers in drone operation at a state facility.

Russia's push to militarize youth also includes hands-on roles in drone production. State propaganda videos earlier showed teenagers assembling Geran-2 drones — Russia's local variant of the Shahed-type strike drones — at the Alabuga industrial complex in Tatarstan.

Russia started widely using Shahed drones in late 2022. Their affordability and simple production have made them a key part of Moscow's air assault tactics.

In June alone, Russia launched over 5,300 Shahed drones, and Ukraine suffered the largest recorded aerial assault on July 9, with 741 drones and missiles launched in a single day.

Germany's Maj. Gen. Christian Freuding, head of Ukraine policy at the German Defense Ministry, warned on July 19 that Moscow aims to scale its drone capability to launch as many as 2,000 drones a night.