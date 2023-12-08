Skip to content
Russia records 11 incidents involving civilian airplanes in first 8 days of December

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2023 7:51 PM 2 min read
An Airbus A321-211 aircraft of Russian airline Aeroflot in long-term parking in Geneva, Switzerland, in March 2022. Swiss sanctions banned Aeroflot from using Swiss airspace. (Fabrice/Coffini/ AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

11 incidents involving civilian aircraft were recorded in Russia over the first eight days of December, including two on one day on several occasions, the independent Russian media outlet The Moscow Times reported on Dec. 8.

All of the planes that experienced serious incidents, including cabin depressurization, fires, engine and rudder failure, among other issues, eventually landed safely, although several were forced to make emergency landings.

The incidents highlighted the increasingly apparent impact of Western sanctions on Russia's airlines, which have prohibited the export of aviation-related technology and spare parts and banned the ability of Russian airlines or Russian-owned airplanes to use EU airspace.

Sanctions have radically transformed the nature of Russian airlines, forcing the majority of routes to be domestic-only.

Russian state-controlled media Kommersant reported in May 2023 that 2,000 flights had been recorded by planes using expired parts, according to comments by Viktor Basargin, the head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor).

Some Russian planes have begun to be serviced in Iran, one of Russia's few remaining allies, and a country also under Western sanctions, according to the state-run Russian media outlet TASS.

Russia's Foreign Ministry officially filed a complaint with the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Oct. 11, saying that the sanctions "jeopardized the safety of international civil aviation."

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:03 AM

