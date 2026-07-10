Russia issues veiled threats over Dutch PM's Kyiv Independent interview

Russia's embassy in The Hague issued thinly veiled threats against the Netherlands after Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten backed Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian territory, as reported by RIA Novosti on July 10.

"Naturally, we don't ignore such statements and actions," the Russian embassy told RIA Novosti, a Russian state news outlet.

"They are not only taken note of, but also factored into military and political planning."

Jetten, speaking to the Kyiv Independent on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 8, said the West must help Ukraine "keep the momentum now with deeper strikes into Russia, putting more pressure on the Russian economy and on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

The Dutch prime minister also said it is necessary to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses to help fend off Russian aerial attacks, but also to seek an end to the war through diplomacy.

Kyiv has been increasingly targeting energy and industrial facilities in Russia's rear with long-range drone strikes, seeking to undermine Moscow's ability to wage war.

Asked about Jetten's comments, the Russian embassy said it is "thoroughly informing Moscow of all initiatives, steps, and statements by the Dutch leadership."

The Netherlands, a NATO and EU member, has been one of Ukraine's strongest supporters since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, providing F-16 fighter jets, Patriot air defense launchers, and other assistance.