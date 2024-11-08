Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv for first time since early October

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kyiv and the surrounding Oblast with drones and a missile overnight on Nov. 8, local authorities reported.

While Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities have escalated in recent months, the use of missiles in aerial strikes has dropped significantly.

Experts have previously told the Kyiv Independent this could be a tactic to wear down air defenses ahead of a mass-missile strike targeting the country's already battered civilian energy infrastructure.

Due to Russian drones approaching, the air raid alert in Kyiv sounded at around 9:30 p.m. local time on Nov. 7, and the all-clear wasn't given until just after 7:30 a.m. the following morning.

At around 10 p.m. local time, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defense was operating in the area.

At dawn, around 5:30 a.m. local time, the Ukrainian Air Force announced the launch of the missile toward the capital. Ukrainian forces did not specify what type.

Kyiv Independent reporters heard a loud explosion shortly after.

Russian missiles have not been downed near or over Kyiv since early October 2024.

None of the drones or a missile hit their targets, while debris from downed aerial targets damaged buildings and injured civilians in Kyiv Oblast, according to local authorities.

In Kyiv Oblast, four men suffered injuries of varying severity. All of them were hospitalized, regional police reported.

"These are the drivers of the cars that were in the car near the place where the debris fell," regional Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"One of them is in serious condition; two other drivers are in moderate condition. The other suffered minor injuries. All are being provided with medical care."

Six houses and four cars were damaged in the attack. There was also a fire on the grass flooring and a fire in the premises of a defunct gas station, which was extinguished.

As of the morning of Nov. 8, local authorities in Kyiv itself had not reported any damage or casualties, and air defense was not operating in the city.