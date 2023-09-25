Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia puts top ICC officials on wanted list

by Martin Fornusek September 25, 2023 3:31 PM 1 min read
Flag with the logo of the of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 29, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo credit: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Interior Ministry put the Chairman of the International Criminal Court Piotr Hofmanski, his deputy Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza, and Judge Bertram Schmitt on the list of wanted persons, the Mediazona news outlet reported on Sept. 25, referencing the ministry's database.

All three members of the ICC are listed as "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," but details of their cases have not been made public.

On March 17, the Hague-based court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for overseeing the forced deportations of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

More than 19,500 children have been abducted to Russia, according to a Ukrainian national database, while thousands of others remain unaccounted for.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case against the ICC members responsible for issuing the arrest warrant, namely Prosecutor Karim Khan and judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez.

All four ICC officials were later added to Russia's wanted list, sparking denouncements by The Hague court.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
