Russia puts top ICC officials on wanted list

The Russian Interior Ministry put the Chairman of the International Criminal Court Piotr Hofmanski, his deputy Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza, and Judge Bertram Schmitt on the list of wanted persons, the Mediazona news outlet reported on Sept. 25, referencing the ministry's database.

All three members of the ICC are listed as "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," but details of their cases have not been made public.

On March 17, the Hague-based court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for overseeing the forced deportations of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

More than 19,500 children have been abducted to Russia, according to a Ukrainian national database, while thousands of others remain unaccounted for.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case against the ICC members responsible for issuing the arrest warrant, namely Prosecutor Karim Khan and judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez.

All four ICC officials were later added to Russia's wanted list, sparking denouncements by The Hague court.