Kyiv Independent Brings "The War They Play" Documentary Tour to Sweden

The Kyiv Independent is bringing its award-winning documentary "The War They Play" to Sweden for a four-city tour this June, offering audiences a look at one dimension of Russia's war against Ukraine: the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children living under occupation.

Produced by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigation Unit, the documentary exposes how Russian occupation authorities in southern Ukraine are integrating children into paramilitary youth movements, training them to handle weapons, and preparing them for military service. Around 1.6 million Ukrainian children currently live in Russian-controlled territories with little to no access to Ukrainian education. The film follows real families caught in this system and features testimony from children who experienced military conditioning firsthand.

All screenings are free to attend and will be followed by discussions with Olesia Bida, the filmmaker, and Yevheniia Motorevska who leads the War Crimes Investigation Unit.

Sweden Screening Schedule

June 2, 6 pm — Västerås

Elektra Bio, Culturen på Kopparlunden, Sintervägen 6, Västerås

Register by May 31st via europadirekt@vasteras.se

Partners: EUROPA DIREKT Västerås, Västerås Stad (The City of Västerås), NGO Poruch



June 3, 4:30 pm— Stockholm

Bio Mauritz, Borgvägen 1, 115 53 Stockholm (Filmhuset)

Register: https://forms.gle/cZDHzUNfzeKa5ad77

Partners: Nordic Ukraine Forum, with information support from Civil Rights Defenders, Frivärld, and NGO Poruch



June 4, 5 pm— Gothenburg

Help Ukraine Gothenburg, Bankogatan 61, Gothenburg

Register: https://forms.gle/mkbhyyEsCEt7FHJG7

Please note: the venue may change — check your confirmation email for the latest details.

Partners: HUG (Help Ukraine Gothenburg)



June 5, 5 pm — Malmö

Bio Panora, Friisgatan 19D, 214 21 Malmö

Register: https://forms.gle/PRhyMDrWFAv9UBsY9

Partners: NGO Poruch

"Russia is doing everything to leave Ukrainian children with no choice but to join its army," said Olesia Bida, the film's creator. "Children are being conditioned to believe that life in war is a normal state and the ultimate measure of patriotism is the willingness to give one's life for Russia."

The chain of events is organized by the Kyiv Independent with the support of the Askold and Dir Fund as a part of the Strong Civil Society of Ukraine — a Driver towards Reforms and Democracy project, implemented by ISAR Ednannia, funded by Norway and Sweden. The contents of this event are the sole responsibility of NGO the Kyiv Independent, and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the Government of Norway, the Government of Sweden and ISAR Ednannia.

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