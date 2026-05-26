Russian attacks kill 6, injure over 100 across Ukraine over past day as Kremlin threatens intensified strikes on Kyiv

Russian attacks killed six civilians and injured 103 others across eight Ukrainian regions on May 26, as Moscow warned Washington that it would continue carrying out "systemic" strikes against Kyiv.

During a phone call on May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Russian forces were carrying out what he described as "systematic strikes" on targets in Kyiv allegedly used by the Ukrainian military.

The call coincided with a new report from Ukraine's National Police saying that the death toll from Russia's mass strike on Kyiv on May 24 had risen to three after the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble of a residential building.

As a result of the attack on Ukraine, during which Russia launched 90 missiles, including the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, and 600 drones, more than 90 people were injured overall.

Russia continued its deadly attacks on Ukrainian civilians overnight on May 26, launching two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 122 drones, including Shahed-type jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 111 drones over the country's north, south, and east, while nine others struck targets across 11 locations. Falling debris was recorded at three additional sites, the Air Force said.

The Air Force did not specify whether the Iskander-M missiles were intercepted or whether the missile attack caused any damage.

Russian attacks across Kharkiv Oblast killed three people and injured 33 others over the past day, targeting the regional capital of Kharkiv and 14 other settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The village of Derhachy suffered the highest number of casualties after a Russian missile struck a civilian buisness. Two people were killed and 24 others were injured in the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed in Russian attacks over the past day in the village of Yasnohirka, while another 21 people were wounded across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The city of Kramatorsk came under the heaviest attack, where Russian forces dropped two aerial bombs on the city center, injuring 16 people, including an 8-year-old boy.

Russia also struck the southern port city of Odesa overnight on May 26, killing one person and injuring three others. The attack also caused damage to local infrastructure, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 24 people were injured over the past day as a result of Russian attacks. Russian forces struck five districts in the region using artillery, drones, and missiles, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

The highest number of casualties was reported in the city of Pavlohrad, where a Russian strike injured 12 people, with three of them in critical condition.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 35 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 10 people, including a child, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, nine people suffered injuries due to Russian strikes across the region, according to the local military administration.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were injured as Russian forces carried out 787 strikes on 39 settlements across the region, the local military administration said.

In Poltava Oblast, a Russian attack destroyed a house, trapping a woman under the rubble before rescuers were able to pull her out alive, Governor Vitalii Diakivnych said.