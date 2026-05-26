General Staff: Russia has lost 1,357,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,357,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 26.

The number includes 1,010 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,954 tanks, 24,615 armored combat vehicles, 99,374 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,751 artillery systems, 1,804 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,397 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 312,035 drones, 1,475 ground robotic systems, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).