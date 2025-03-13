The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant part of peace talks, Trump says

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2025 7:51 PM 2 min read
View of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian occupation, from the right bank of the Dnipro River. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington has discussed with Ukraine the control of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as part of a potential peace deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 13.

Trump's remarks come days after Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington during the talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia did as well. The talks also concerned potential territorial concessions, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said that Ukraine and the U.S. had discussed a lot of details of the final deal, including "concepts of land."

"We have been discussing with Ukraine land and pieces of land that would be kept and lost and all of the other elements of a final agreement," Trump said.

"There's a power plant involved, a very big power plant involved. Who is going to get the power plant, and who is going to get this and that, and so you know it's not an easy process. But phase one is the ceasefire," he added.

The largest nuclear plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar, has been under Russian occupation since 2022. While the facility remains under Russian control, it is not currently generating electricity.

Ukraine and its allies have repeatedly urged Russia to withdraw its troops from the plant. Throughout its occupation, the plant has been repeatedly disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid due to Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Russian forces currently occupy roughly 20% of Ukraine, from where reports of systematic repression, torture, and forced deportations emerge.

Kyiv sees no surprises as Russia signals its rejection of US-backed ceasefire proposal
Russia is signaling its intention to reject a U.S. ceasefire proposal already accepted by Ukraine in Jeddah this week, setting the stage for a likely diplomatic standoff between Washington and Moscow. After nearly 48 hours of silence on the issue, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov on March 13…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova

News Feed

7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
