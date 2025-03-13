Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant part of peace talks, Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington has discussed with Ukraine the control of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as part of a potential peace deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 13.

Trump's remarks come days after Kyiv agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington during the talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided that Russia did as well. The talks also concerned potential territorial concessions, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said that Ukraine and the U.S. had discussed a lot of details of the final deal, including "concepts of land."

"We have been discussing with Ukraine land and pieces of land that would be kept and lost and all of the other elements of a final agreement," Trump said.

"There's a power plant involved, a very big power plant involved. Who is going to get the power plant, and who is going to get this and that, and so you know it's not an easy process. But phase one is the ceasefire," he added.

The largest nuclear plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar, has been under Russian occupation since 2022. While the facility remains under Russian control, it is not currently generating electricity.

Ukraine and its allies have repeatedly urged Russia to withdraw its troops from the plant. Throughout its occupation, the plant has been repeatedly disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid due to Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Russian forces currently occupy roughly 20% of Ukraine, from where reports of systematic repression, torture, and forced deportations emerge.