The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ceasefire, Energy infrastructure, Energy security, Russia's attacks on energy
Edit post

Russia may attack Ukraine's energy grid ahead of Easter, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova April 17, 2025 4:44 PM 2 min read
Workers of emergency services extinguish a fire after a Russian attack targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 18, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may be preparing new attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure before and after Orthodox Easter, celebrated on April 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 17, citing information from Ukrainian intelligence.

Despite fears and Russian attacks, Ukraine managed to go through the winter without blackouts and preserve the power system, Zelensky said, praising the energy workers.

Russia and Ukraine announced a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities following technical consultations with the U.S. in Riyadh on March 25. Since then, Moscow has violated the ceasefire more than 30 times, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on April 16.

"We know what Russia is preparing for. Now, ahead of Easter, and after it, new Russian attacks are possible," Zelensky said. "We will continue to defend our country, our energy sector."

Throughout 2024, Russia launched 13 mass attacks with drones and missiles on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said. Ukraine was forced to introduce emergency blackouts across the country.

Ukraine agreed to a U.S. proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided Russia abides by the conditions. Moscow has rejected the deal unless it includes conditions undermining Ukraine's defenses, namely a full halt on foreign military aid.

Russia continues regularly targeting Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, missiles, glide bombs, and artillery, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.

Trump’s Ukraine peace push is really about business — and Putin knows it
The American and Russian delegations that just met in Istanbul had made it clear that they were there to discuss the normalization of their diplomatic missions’ work, not the war in Ukraine. But such engagement is a clear corollary to U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate an
The Kyiv IndependentNina L. Khrushcheva

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.