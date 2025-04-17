Russia may attack Ukraine's energy grid ahead of Easter, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may be preparing new attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure before and after Orthodox Easter, celebrated on April 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 17, citing information from Ukrainian intelligence.

Despite fears and Russian attacks, Ukraine managed to go through the winter without blackouts and preserve the power system, Zelensky said, praising the energy workers.

Russia and Ukraine announced a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities following technical consultations with the U.S. in Riyadh on March 25. Since then, Moscow has violated the ceasefire more than 30 times, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on April 16.

"We know what Russia is preparing for. Now, ahead of Easter, and after it, new Russian attacks are possible," Zelensky said. "We will continue to defend our country, our energy sector."

Throughout 2024, Russia launched 13 mass attacks with drones and missiles on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said. Ukraine was forced to introduce emergency blackouts across the country.

Ukraine agreed to a U.S. proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire during talks in Jeddah on March 11, provided Russia abides by the conditions. Moscow has rejected the deal unless it includes conditions undermining Ukraine's defenses, namely a full halt on foreign military aid.

Russia continues regularly targeting Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, missiles, glide bombs, and artillery, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.