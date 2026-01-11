KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 24 in Ukraine over past day

The aftermath of Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 10-11, 2026. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Regional Military Administration/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 24 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 11.

Russian forces launched 154 drones from Russia's Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare systems intercepted 125 drones, while another 22 drones hit 18 locations. Fallen debris was also recorded at two locations. The attacks are ongoing as of this morning.

In Kharkiv Oblast, eight people were injured as a result of Russian strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a Russian Molniya first-person-view (FPV) drone hit an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.

Russian attacks also damaged houses, a multi-story residential building, railway infrastructure, and the power grid in villages and towns across the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, an overnight Russian attack killed four people and injured 10 others, and caused damage to civilian infrastructure, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces injured two people, targeting critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russia forces launched 821 strikes against 27 cities and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours, according to the region's governor, Ivan Fedorov.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast and parts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were left without power overnight. As of this morning, electricity has been fully restored in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported that Russian forces attacked the Nikopol area throughout the day, killing one man and injuring three others.

In Chernihiv Oblast, one person was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack, according to the governor, Viacheslav Chaus. The attack damaged one critical infrastructure facility and one civilian infrastructure facility.

read also

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko urges residents to ‘temporarily leave city’ as Russia targets critical infrastructure
“We are doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. However, the combined attack on Kyiv last night was the most devastating for the capital’s critical infrastructure,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
