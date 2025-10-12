KI logo
Russia launched over 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, nearly 1,360 aerial bombs against Ukraine in a week, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova
Russia launched over 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, nearly 1,360 aerial bombs against Ukraine in a week, Zelensky says
Vehicle lights illuminate a highway during a blackout following a power loss in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 10, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russian troops launched more than 3,100 drones, around 1,360 glide bombs and 92 missiles of various types on Ukraine in the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 12.

In a renewed effort to disrupt Ukraine's energy grid ahead of winter, Russia carried out several large-scale missile and drone strikes on energy and gas facilities this week.

An overnight attack on Oct. 10 led to widespread power outages across multiple regions. Civilian infrastructure was also hit, resulting in casualties both in Kyiv and in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts in the country's east.

Zelensky said Russia is ramping up attacks as global attention shifts to the Middle East, where Israel and Hamas this week agreed to the first phase of a U.S.-brokered peace plan.

"That is precisely why no weakening of pressure can be allowed," said the president.

"Sanctions, tariffs, and joint actions against the buyers of Russian oil — those who finance this war — must all remain on the table."

Earlier this week, Zelensky warned that Russian citizens will experience blackouts if Moscow attempts to inflict them on Ukraine.

A Ukrainian attack already damaged energy facilities in the Russian city of Belgorod on Oct. 5, leaving nearly 40,000 residents without electricity.

Ukraine has also intensified its attacks on Russian oil refineries, striking at least 16 of Russia’s 38 facilities since August 2025, according to the Financial Times. The strikes have pushed diesel exports to their lowest levels since 2020.

US helps Ukraine target Russian energy infrastructure, FT reports
Sources told the Financial Times that the U.S. is involved at every stage of operational planning, although Kyiv retains control over target selection, with Washington advising on target vulnerabilities.
The Kyiv Independent
Article image
Kateryna Denisova

Kateryna Denisova is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent, covering Ukrainian domestic politics and social issues. She joined the newsroom in 2024 as a news editor following four years at the NV media outlet. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She was also a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

