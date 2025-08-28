KI logo
Russia hits Ukrainian vessel, killing 1 crew member, injuring others, Navy says

by Kateryna Denisova
Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, is responding to a Russian missile attack in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on April 29, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russia attacked a Ukrainian Navy vessel, killing one crew member and injuring several others, Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed for the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 28.

"Efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. The majority of the crew are safe, and the search for several missing sailors continues," Pletenchuk told the Kyiv Independent.

Other details of the attack, including the time and location, have not yet been disclosed.

Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

