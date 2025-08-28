Russia hits Ukrainian vessel, killing 1 crew member, injuring others, Navy says

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russia attacked a Ukrainian Navy vessel, killing one crew member and injuring several others, Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed for the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 28.

"Efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are ongoing. The majority of the crew are safe, and the search for several missing sailors continues," Pletenchuk told the Kyiv Independent.

Other details of the attack, including the time and location, have not yet been disclosed.