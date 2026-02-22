KI logo
Russia hits American sweets factory with missile in northeastern Ukraine

The Trostianets confectionery plant in Trostianets, Ukraine on April 6, 2017. (Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russia struck a sweets factory in northeastern Ukraine owned by the American multinational company Mondelez on Feb. 21, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X.

The factory, located in Trostianets in Sumy Oblast, was struck by a missile, Sybiha said. The plant has operated since the 1990s, and produces a range of well-known products, including Oreo and Milka.

"When Russia targets facilities owned by American companies on Ukrainian soil, it does so knowingly," Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's prime minister, posted on social media on Feb. 22.

According to Svyrydenko, Mondelez has invested more than $250 million into the factory over the years.

A video posted to LinkedIn by Svyrydenko shows the factory heavily damaged after the attack. The extent of the damage and the potential cost to repair the factory remain unclear.

Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine — of which Mondelez is a member — told the Kyiv Independent that targeted strikes against American owned companies are nothing new.

"Forty-seven percent of the members of the American Chamber of Commerce have had damage or destruction to their facilities across Ukraine," he said.

