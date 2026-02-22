KI logo
War

14 hospitalized, police officer killed as explosions rock western Ukraine's Lviv in terrorist attack

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
14 hospitalized, police officer killed as explosions rock western Ukraine's Lviv in terrorist attack
People walk in the old town in Lviv, Ukraine on April 14, 2023. (Photo by Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions as a result of a terrorist attack shook Lviv, hospitalizing 14 and killing a police officer, authorities reported overnight on Feb. 22.

"This was a terrorist attack. At present, 14 victims have been hospitalized," Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported.

"According to preliminary information, a female police officer was killed in a terrorist attack in Lviv," the mayor said afterwards.

The explosions occurred after police officers arrived at the scene responding to a call, Ukraine's National Police said in a statement.

Article image
Ukraine’s Lviv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"As a result of the explosions in Lviv, there are dead and injured law enforcement officers," the announcement read.

Explosions were heard by a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground at approximately 12:25 a.m. local time.

read also

Ukrainian officials reject latest Donbas proposal from US
During the latest U.S.-mediated negotiations in Geneva on Feb. 17–18, Kyiv and Moscow discussed a joint Russian-Ukrainian civilian administration to run a demilitarized zone in the Donbas. But Ukrainian officials say the proposal is unrealistic and unacceptable, and the recent round of talks again ended in a stalemate. The plan follows the failure of other stillborn ideas discussed during talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. The concept was first reported by the New York Times on Feb. 1
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
UkraineLviv OblastTerrorismCasualtiesNational Police
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, February 22
Sunday, February 22
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine confirms Flamingo strike on key Russian ballistic missile factory.

The Votkinsk Plant is a strategic, state-owned defense enterprise and one of the most important missile factories in Russia. It produces Iskander ballistic missiles — used in attacks against Ukraine — and nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles.

 (Updated:  )
Putin tightens surveillance screws with new Russian internet law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Feb. 20, framed by authorities as a measure to counter security threats and potential attacks, granting Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) broad authority to order the disconnection of individuals from mobile and home internet services.

Friday, February 20
Show More

Editors' Picks