14 hospitalized, police officer killed as explosions rock western Ukraine's Lviv in terrorist attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions as a result of a terrorist attack shook Lviv, hospitalizing 14 and killing a police officer, authorities reported overnight on Feb. 22.

"This was a terrorist attack. At present, 14 victims have been hospitalized," Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported.

"According to preliminary information, a female police officer was killed in a terrorist attack in Lviv," the mayor said afterwards.

The explosions occurred after police officers arrived at the scene responding to a call, Ukraine's National Police said in a statement.

Ukraine’s Lviv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"As a result of the explosions in Lviv, there are dead and injured law enforcement officers," the announcement read.

Explosions were heard by a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground at approximately 12:25 a.m. local time.