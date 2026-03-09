KI logo
Putin, Trump discuss Iran war, Ukraine in phone call

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on March 9, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. During the call, Putin reportedly presented proposals aimed at resolving the war in Iran.

Ushakov said Putin "expressed several thoughts aimed at a quick political and diplomatic end to the Iranian conflict," including contacts with leaders of Gulf states, Iran's president, and other international officials.

The two leaders also discussed Russia's war in Ukraine. Putin said Kyiv should move toward a negotiated settlement, claiming Russian forces were "advancing quite successfully."

Contrary to the Kremlin's claims, Russia has not made significant advances on the battlefield despite suffering heavy losses. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi recently said that Ukrainian forces captured more territory in February than Russian forces did during the same period.

According to Russian state media, Putin and Trump also discussed Venezuela, particularly in relation to the global oil market, as global energy prices have skyrocketed in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

The call, initiated by Trump, lasted about an hour, Ushakov said. He described the conversation as "very substantial" and said it could have practical implications for future cooperation between the two countries. Both leaders also expressed a willingness to maintain regular contact.

Speaking at a news conference in Florida later the same day, Trump said he "had a very good call with President Putin," and he confirmed they discussed Ukraine and the Middle East.

It remains unclear whether the discussion addressed Russia's support for Iran, including reports that Moscow has provided intelligence assistance to the Iranian military or that Russian technology has been used in Iranian drones.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Tuesday, March 10
