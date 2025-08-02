Russia damages bridge in Kherson Oblast, governor urges evacuations

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated with new details as they emerge.

A Russian airstrike damaged a key bridge in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast on Aug. 2, prompting local officials to urge residents to evacuate.



The strike occurred around 6 p.m. local time, when Russian forces dropped two guided bombs on the city of Kherson, according to regional authorities.



The attack damaged a bridge connecting the city to the Korabel neighborhood. Three private homes and a high-rise residential building were also damaged, officials said. No casualties were immediately reported.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin urged residents of the Korabel district to evacuate, citing complications to logistics and infrastructure.



"As a result of the enemy airstrike, logistics have been complicated. Because of this, it will be difficult to deliver food and other things for the time being," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Kherson Oblast, located in southern Ukraine just north of Russian-occupied Crimea, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion.