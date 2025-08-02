Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia damages bridge in Kherson Oblast, governor urges evacuations

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russia damages bridge in Kherson Oblast, governor urges evacuations
Sign ‘Kherson Oblast’ on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts on June 10, 2025 in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated with new details as they emerge.

A Russian airstrike damaged a key bridge in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast on Aug. 2, prompting local officials to urge residents to evacuate.

The strike occurred around 6 p.m. local time, when Russian forces dropped two guided bombs on the city of Kherson, according to regional authorities.

The attack damaged a bridge connecting the city to the Korabel neighborhood. Three private homes and a high-rise residential building were also damaged, officials said. No casualties were immediately reported.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin urged residents of the Korabel district to evacuate, citing complications to logistics and infrastructure.

"As a result of the enemy airstrike, logistics have been complicated. Because of this, it will be difficult to deliver food and other things for the time being," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Kherson Oblast, located in southern Ukraine just north of Russian-occupied Crimea, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Inside the Battle of Kostiantynivka, as Ukrainian forces brace for three-sided Russian assault
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Donetsk Oblast — As recently as four months ago, the drab streets of the city of Kostiantynivka were full of life. With all the trademark signs of a buzzing front-line hub — from dozens of soldiers lining up for coffee and pizza after coming back from positions to hardy civilians living, working and playing as usual
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
Kherson OblastRussian attackCivilian targetsWarUkraine
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 3
Russian missile strike hits Mykolaiv, injuring 3 civilians.

A Russian missile strike hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight on Aug. 2-3, destroying private homes and damaging civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials. Three civilians were hospitalized with injuries.

Show More

Editors' Picks