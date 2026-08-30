Russia continues attacks on Kyiv as air raids sound on and off in Ukraine's capital

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia continued its near-constant drone attacks on Ukraine's capital for a third consecutive night on Aug. 29-30, with authorities repeatedly issuing air-raid alerts in Kyiv as fires were reported in the city.

The latest strikes come after Russia launched hundreds of drones at Ukraine over the course of the day, with the majority directed toward Kyiv.

In Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, a Russian drone fell between residential buildings at around 10 p.m. local time, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. A fire broke out on the second through fifth floors of a 12-story residential building, with emergency services responding at the scene.

Klitschko also reported that another downed drone caused a fire in a green area in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district. First responders also headed to the site.

In the morning of Aug. 30, Klitschko said that the roof of a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district was set ablaze after debris fell on the structure.

As of 6 a.m. local time, first responders are still working to extinguish fires in the city, but all blazes from the day prior have now been extinguished, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The latest night of Russian strikes follows a drone attack earlier on Aug. 29 that killed a 2-year-old girl in the Obolonskyi district and injured eight other people, three of whom were hospitalized, according to Klitschko.

In an Aug. 28 attack, at least 37 people were killed and 42 injured, including four children, in Russian strikes on Kyiv Oblast that triggered detonations and a large fire at a storage facility.