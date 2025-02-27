Russia claims to recapture village north of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops recaptured the village of Nikolsky in embattled Kursk Oblast, some 42 kilometers (26 miles) north of the Ukrainian-occupied town of Sudzha, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Feb. 27.

Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024. After six months of fighting in the region, Russian troops have regained control of about 64% of the territory in the region, senior Russian General Staff officer Sergei Rudsky said earlier in February.

Russia's Defense Ministry claims that its troops continue to advance and push Ukrainian forces out of the salient. Kyiv has not commented on purportedly lost settlements in Kursk Oblast.

According to Rudsky, Ukrainian soldiers control about 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) out of 1,268 square kilometers (490 square miles) initially seized by Kyiv.

Russian casualties have reached nearly 40,000 in Kursk Oblast, including over 16,000 killed, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 6. Another 909 have been reportedly taken as prisoners of war.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine likely seeks to use its foothold in Kursk Oblast as leverage in potential peace talks.

Russia's forces in Kursk Oblast have been bolstered by North Korean troops, deployed last fall to help counter the Ukrainian incursion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the offensive disrupted Russia's ability to carry out large-scale operations in northeastern and southern Ukraine.