Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia, Kursk incursion, Kursk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Kursk incursion stopped Russian invasion of Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky claims

by Abbey Fenbert February 10, 2025 1:31 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky gives an interview to U.K. media outlet ITV News on Feb. 7, 2025. (Screenshot / ITV News)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's offensive into Russia's Kursk Oblast prevented Russian forces from carrying out large-scale operations in northeastern and southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with ITV News on Feb. 7.

Kyiv launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk in August 2024, initially capturing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. While Ukrainian forces have lost roughly half that area since, they recently advanced 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in the region in a new offensive.

Speaking during an interview with the British outlet ITV News on the six-month anniversary of the incursion, Zelensky called the Kursk operation "one of our most successful operations."

The aim of the incursion was to create "a buffer zone" that would protect Ukraine's major northeastern cities, Kharkiv and Sumy, from another Russian offensive, Zelensky said. Russia launched a new assault against Kharkiv Oblast in May 2024, advancing as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) before Ukrainian troops halted the advance at the first line of defense.

"(T)he idea was to preventatively carry out an attack and create a buffer zone not on Ukrainian territory, but on Russia's territory in those regions," Zelensky said.

"And that's what happened."

The Kursk incursion prevented Russia from fulfilling its operational goals in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, while also providing Ukraine with nearly 1,000 Russian soldiers to replenish Kyiv's prisoner exchange fund, Zelensky said.

It also prevented Russia from a southern offensive, he claimed.

"(T)hey withdrew their operational forces from the south of our country, because they were planning to attack Zaporizhzhia, this was their next operation after Kharkiv and Sumy, they were going to Zaporizhzhia," Zelensky said.

"So they were forced to give up their military units from the Zaporizhzhia direction and parts from the East."

Russia redirected troops in these regions to Kursk Oblast, Zelensky alleged.

The Ukrainian military warned in fall 2024 that Russian forces were ammassing in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in preparation for a southern offensive. Heavy fortifications were constructed around the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia ahead of the possible invasion.

Zelensky said on Nov. 25 that Ukraine was tracking Russian troop movement in the southern region, and had observed "existing threats."

While the military reported that Russian forces have deployed assault groups in the region, Moscow has not yet staged a large-scale offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, instead concentrating its attacks in eastern Ukraine.

Parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast have been occupied by Russian forces since the full-scale invasion of 2022. The region remains a regular target of Russian aerial attacks.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says Russian Su-25 warplane downed in Donetsk Oblast, 70 Russian drones shot down overnight
Key developments on Feb. 8-9: * Ukraine says it downed Russian Su-25 warplane in Donetsk Oblast * Syrskyi marks first year in office by highlighting key achievements, including strikes on 377 military targets in Russia * Military to introduce ‘special contracts’ to motivate younger volunteer fig…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:05 PM

Explosion on oil tanker at Russian port prompts investigation.

The tanker, built in 2023 and sailing under the Antigua and Barbuda flag, had arrived at Ust-Luga on Feb. 6, according to ship-tracking data from Vesselfinder. Russia’s Baza Telegram channel reported that the vessel was carrying 130,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.