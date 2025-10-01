KI logo
News Feed

Russia claims capture of another Dnipropetrovsk Oblast village

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russia claims capture of another Dnipropetrovsk Oblast village
A car drives past "dragon's teeth," pyramidal reinforced concrete anti-tank obstacles, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 25, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 1 Moscow's troops had captured the village of Verbove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, marking further gains in the region.

The Ukrainian military refused to comment on the current situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the recent Russian reports.

Russia has broken into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a previously unoccupied region of Ukraine, as part of its summer offensive. In late August, battlefield monitors reported that Russian forces had seized villages in the region for the first time, though Ukraine denied the reports.

Later, in mid-September, Kyiv announced that Ukrainian forces had regained control of the village of Filia in the region after its brief occupation by Russia.

In recent days, the open-source battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced toward Verbove, a village located some 15 kilometers (nine miles) from the town of Pokrovske along the Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk highway.

Article image
Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi described the situation near the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as tense at the meeting with journalists on Sept. 25 attended by the Kyiv Independent. However, he claimed that Ukrainian forces had stopped a Russian attempt to advance.

Syrskyi also said Russia had abandoned its offensive in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, calling the presence of Russian troops there merely "declarative."

Despite this, Russia has intensified its attacks on settlements in the region. A Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro killed one person and injured over 30 others on Sept. 30.

‘It’s ingenious and going to work’ — Finland’s Stubb bullish on EU’s frozen Russian assets plan
HELSINKI, Finland — Finland’s President Alexander Stubb says he believes Donald Trump is shifting from persuasion to pressure in his effort to end the war in Ukraine. ”(U.S.) President Trump is working, if not around the clock, at least every day, trying to end the war,” Stubb told a group of European media outlets, including the Kyiv Independent, at his residence in Helsinki. “Having seen that carrots rarely work with the Russians, he has moved to the stick stage — and now it’s just a questio
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAlexandra Brzozowski
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarDnipropetrovsk OblastRussian offensiveDnipro
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 1
Video
Nate Vance on why supporting Ukraine is 'America First'.

The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy sits down with Nate Vance on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum to discuss his experience fighting for Ukraine as a volunteer soldier, his view of the Russian military’s strengths and vulnerabilities, and Moscow’s provocations against NATO.

Ukraine welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"Ukraine highly values the leadership role of the United States in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East, and in maintaining international peace and security," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Show More

Editors' Picks