Russia claims 4 drones shot down over Bryansk Oblast

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that four drones were intercepted over Bryansk Oblast on Sept. 14.

According to the Defense Ministry, air defense units shot down two drones over Bryansk Oblast shortly after midnight local time on Sept. 14. Twenty minutes later, the ministry announced that air defense destroyed a third drone in the same region.

Fifteen minutes later, the ministry claimed a fourth drone had been intercepted over Bryansk Oblast.

No details about casualties or damage from falling debris was reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry attributed the attempted drone strikes to Ukraine.

Bryansk Oblast borders Ukraine to the northeast. Reports of drone attacks and attempts in the oblast have increased in recent weeks, as more aerial attacks have been reported within the Russian Federation.