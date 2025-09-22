KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russia cites air safety in bid to lift international aviation sanctions

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russia cites air safety in bid to lift international aviation sanctions
Photo for illustrative purposes. Sochi International Airport ( AER )with a passenger jet of Aeroflot Airlines on June 21, 2018 in Adler, Sochi, Russia. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Russia is pressing the U.N. civil aviation agency to lift sanctions dealing with the shipment of aircraft parts and overflights, warning they allegedly threaten air safety, Reuters reported on Sept. 22, citing its undisclosed source and working papers.

The news comes as the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the U.N. body responsible for setting global aviation safety standards, convenes this week in Montreal, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.

ICAO previously condemned Russia for violating Ukrainian airspace and for the dual registration of aircraft, practices that breach international norms.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, international sanctions have restricted Russian airlines' access to Western-made spare parts, hampering the country’s ability to maintain and repair its commercial aircraft fleet.

Moscow is now seeking to negotiate the easing of those limitations, arguing they pose a risk to flight safety, the source told Reuters.

Russia submitted its request to ICAO after the U.S. lifted sanctions on Belarusian state carrier Belavia, measures that had also been imposed in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to working papers seen by Reuters, Russia claimed the sanctions violate international aviation rules. The documents also show that Moscow is once again seeking a seat on ICAO’s 36-member governing council, following a failed bid in 2022.

Russia criticized a range of aviation restrictions in the working papers, including the closure of airspace by 37 countries, the suspension of airworthiness certificates for Russian-operated aircraft, and bans on maintenance and insurance services.

The source added that much of Russia’s Boeing and Airbus fleet is aging, and that some replacement parts are now only available through unofficial "gray" market channels.

"If in the near future a Russian Boeing or Airbus crashes and people die - what then? In any case, it will be blamed on sanctions," the source said.

Russia’s aviation sector has also been disrupted by frequent Ukrainian attacks, which have forced airports in regions within range of Ukrainian drones to delay or cancel flights.

Yet, Russia recently reopened Krasnodar International Airport, one of the closest major airports to the Ukrainian border, after it had remained closed since the start of the full-scale invasion.

‘It hits their psyche hard’ — Ukraine’s drones throw Russia’s airports further into ‘chaos’
As Ukraine continues its long-range drone campaign, major airports across Russia have been repeatedly forced to suspend operations, reroute flights, and ground aircraft. In July alone, nearly every day of the month, at least one formally operating Russian airport shut down temporarily. Hundreds of domestic and international flights were canceled or diverted, stranding thousands of passengers and exposing a vulnerability the Kremlin can no longer conceal. “This hits the morale of the Russian p
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
UkraineRussiaAviationSanctionsSanctions against RussiaUnited Nations
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 22
Monday, September 22
Show More

Editors' Picks